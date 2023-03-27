Two Killed on Interstate Near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon near Blackfoot. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded a little before 5 p.m. to the southbound lanes of I-15 for a Lincoln Navigator that crossed the median from the westbound lanes and hit a Toyota RAV4 head-on.

ISP said a 38-year-old female passenger from Rexburg was killed in the Lincoln while an 18-year-old female passenger from Meridian was killed in the Toyota. The 41-year-old male driver of the Lincoln and 19-year-old female driver of the Toyota were taken to area hospitals. ISP said the southbound interstate was blocked for about three hours. The crash remains under investigation.