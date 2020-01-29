8th Annual Twin Falls Martini Tasting Masquerade Ball Is Soon

The Rotary Club of Twin Falls is organizing one of its annual fundraising events to take place the third week of February. The gathering will be a combination martini mixer, dance and masquerade ball.

Canyon Crest Events Center will play host to the Martini Tasting Masquerade Ball on Friday, February 21, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. This event is an effort by the city's rotary club to raise money for local charities, including Sleep In Heavenly Peace.

According to information on the Facebook page, The Martini Tasting Masquerade Ball is in its eighth year, and is one of the most popular and well attended Magic Valley events. "The Roaring 20s," is the theme of this year's fundraiser. People are invited to wear masks, enjoy martini tastings, music and appetizers.

The Canyon Crest Event Center, which is also the venue for this year's Death By Chocolate event, on January 30, is located at 330 Canyon Crest Drive. A chocolate fountain and an award for the best costume are also part of this year's Martini Tasting Masquerade Ball.

Other events coming to Canyon Crest soon include the Valentine's Day weekend celebration, which begins February 14. The annual champagne brunches will start up again in May.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which is just one of the local charities that will benefit from this year's ticket sales, is a non-profit that builds beds for area children in need. The Rotary Club of Twin Falls will distribute the funds from this year's event to a number of deserving local charities.