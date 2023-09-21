Things We Do In Idaho That Feel Illegal But Aren't

We all know that feeling of driving down the street innocently obeying all the laws and a cop car pulls up behind you and you immediately feel like a felon on the run. Do cops feel that same way when they aren’t on duty and do they know that’s how we all feel?

Things We Do In Twin Falls, ID That Feel Illegal But Aren't

There are also times in our lives when we do something that seems sketchy like it has to be against the law, but it’s actually totally fine. Today I was driving down Washington Street and the line was backed up almost to Park Ave. I figured there was a train up ahead but when the road opened up to 2 lanes I saw the real issue: because of the construction happening at the bridge, cars were only using the right lane.

The left lane was totally open for almost 2 blocks...so I drove down it past the 50 waiting cars and zippered in after the light. Which is what you are supposed to do. But it's like that feeling you get when you walk into a store and then walk out without buying anything. You know it was OK, but it feels wrong to do it. Here are 9 other examples where it feels illegal to do something but it isn't.

Ordering online and skipping the line when your food is ready.

Nobody should have this much power. If you haven’t felt the thrill of walking into a restaurant when you ordered online and skipping the line to pick up your food, you haven’t lived. And, it’s totally legal.

Having a season pass to the Shoshone Falls and not stopping at the booth.

Whenever you have a season to pass to anything: car washes, local and state parks, and you drive by the booth where everyone else has to stop and pay. That feels criminal.

Unmarked Cop Cars.

This recently caused some controversy in Twin Falls as the police department revealed that a few unmarked cop cars would be helping patrol the streets. It feels unfair, to the criminals, but it’s 100 percent legal.

Passing Snowplows.

This is another instance when you are driving and you want to do something that feels wrong and unsafe, but it’s technically fine by law. If you do pass a snowplow, do it cautiously.

Passing A School Bus.

This one always causes controversy because we are taught that if a school bus has the stop arm out, you have to stop. While it is a good idea and seems like the right thing to do, you don’t always have to stop for school busses. Learn about the instances when it is OK in our previous story.

Not Helping Someone In Need.

You may feel bad for not helping someone when you could have, but there isn’t a law that says you can’t be a terrible person. You aren’t required to help others in Idaho, but if you decide to help you do have to fully commit or you could end up in trouble for negligence.

Quitting Without Giving Two Weeks Notice.

There isn’t a law that says you have to give your employer any notice before quitting. It is a nice thing to do and it should help to not burn any bridges for future employment, but you don’t have to. Idaho is an ‘at-will’ state so you can quit or be fired at any time.

Driving Barefoot.

Barefoot driving isn’t illegal, and it’s probably safer than driving in high heels or flip-flops.

Sneaking Treats Into The Movie Theater.

This one feels wrong, that’s why we sneak the treats in and don’t carry them in on full display. There isn’t an Idaho law that governs you bringing candy in from the streets, but the movie theater probably has rules and might get upset with you if they find out.

Having A Police Officer Lie to You.

Here's a bonus thing that feels illegal but isn't. As long as their lies aren’t an attempt to coerce you or trick you into false admission of guilt, cops can pretty much say anything to get info from you.

