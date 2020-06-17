92 Year Old Grandmother Requesting Cards After Hospital Stay

So this story is going to get a little personal for me. This is my grandmother, she is 92 years old and lives in Jefferson City Missouri. She is in a facility right now and requesting cards from all over the country.

A few weeks ago my grandma, Dorothy Neeley, fell and broke several bones including her knee and fibula. These are the first broken bones she has had in her entire life, so breaking 4 has been tough for her. Due to the Coronavirus she is unable to have visitors so she was asking for people to send her cards and show her some love.

She wants cards from all 50 states, but I would love to get as many to her as possible. This woman is one of the strongest mentally and physically I have ever met. She would go to Curves every day to work out. She loves going to "The Boat" the casino near her. I have a feeling that is the thing she misses most about Las Vegas.

My grandpa passed away several years ago and she keeps trucking along after more than 60 years married to him. While she is in the nursing home getting better and going through rehab, we are trying to keep her spirits up.

If you would like to send her one:

Dorothy Neeley

JC Manor

1720 Vieth Dr. Room 503

Jefferson City, MO 65109

Thanks for all the help and well wishes.