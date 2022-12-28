A Bright Spot in the Ongoing Idaho Drought

Finally, some good news when it comes to drought conditions! I found this story in my feed this morning. It explains some scientific research suggests recharging groundwater is easier than previously expected. That is if you get the moisture. There’s no surprise this is easier said than done in a dry high desert climate. But if we’re getting a serious snow pack in the mountains and a mix of snow and rain in the valley during the winter and early spring, we could see quite a turn-around before the growing season of 2023.

The dry spell, which is labeled historic in the west, has crept eastward to the Mississippi River. As I mentioned in a previous post, the Ogallala Aquifer is down almost one-third from capacity. It provides water for seven states in the Midwest. States that produce much of what America and the world eat. In Arizona, groundwater restrictions are scheduled for next year.

The hope is that this winter is off to a great start if you need to break the dry spell. At the same time, we need to acknowledge that one moist winter isn’t a permanent fix, however. It may signal a two-decade-old drought is losing steam. If you follow historical cycles, then you realize we’re possibly near an end.

The climate change gang and their globalist allies would have us believe the drought is a permanent condition and the sign of the end times (it’s their replacement for religion). On the other hand, the planet has a history of heating and cooling, of droughts, and floods. Of course, you lefties would have to follow the science to know the difference.

