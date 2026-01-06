The liberals don’t call it global warming anymore. After that, branding failed, and they adopted climate change. They started warning of extremes when it came to heat and cold. Not a week goes by that I don’t see the latest sky-is-falling claim, and yet, the number of people dying in weather-related deaths is at a record low.

Here in Idaho’s main river valley, the winter has been mild, but judging from the avalanche warnings, there’s a lot of snow up yonder. And the mountains aren’t alone. In Juneau, Alaska, the snow was so heavy last week that it sank boats in the harbor. In Fairbanks, the temperatures ranged from 45 below to 60 below zero for nearly two weeks. I know some people are proud to call Alaska home, but I would imagine they would welcome a bit more warmth. Outdoor activities are fine at 20 degrees above zero, but at 50 below?

California hasn't been spared, either.



The Great Lakes region has been buried by lake effect, and before eight to ten feet fell in some towns over a span of a few days, there had already been more snow than average, and that wasn’t coming off the lakes. I grew up there, and I still have family and friends who call the place home. None of them appreciates being buried under 50 inches of snow (or more).



Winter is Angry in Many Places

Across the pond, Scotland isn’t immune to snow, but this year the storms have been fierce and the snow well above average. Warm weather doesn’t bring snow. Cold fronts do, and they historically happen in winter. For all of you granola eaters, winter is the cold season, summer the hot season. No human activity has changed that equation.