A Call to Pull the Plug on Refugee Resettlement in Idaho

Ed Humphreys believes working people in Idaho currently can’t afford housing. He argues bringing thousands of newcomers into the state will only make affordability a crisis for even more Idahoans. A Republican and a candidate for Governor, Humphreys is calling on current Governor Brad Little to call a moratorium on refugee resettlement.

Humphreys joined us on Newsradio 96.1 and 1310 KLIX and issued his call. He’s not out to make life miserable for an expected influx of refugees from Afghanistan. He explains there are plenty of places where they can settle. Idaho has been a popular destination for refugee resettlement for several years. Not far from our studio is a building where the resettlement program was housed. Since the arrival of COVID and last year’s recession, the numbers have been a trickle.

This is expected to change with as many as 200,000 Afghans to be evacuated by the end of August from their war torn country. Currently, they’re being shuttled all over the world.

Most refugees quickly find they like life and liberty in the United States and those I’ve met have taken advantage of the opportunities offered by capitalism.

Long-time residents of the Magic Valley remember a story that convulsed the community. It followed the assault of a little girl in Twin Falls by some boys who arrived as refugees. The local Islamic Center was defaced in response and no arrests for vandalism were ever made (to my knowledge). To say it divided people into opposing camps isn’t an exaggeration. Bitterness remains.

Humphreys isn’t wading into any of those old arguments. He argues his goal is to take some steam off the housing market. You can hear directly from him by clicking on this short video.