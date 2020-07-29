A Conspiracy to Burn Down Idaho?

I’m not offering fact but theory.

Someone is attempting to burn down North Idaho. Someone with a fondness for playing with matches.

Future conflict could be death by a thousand cuts and the first several hundred could be inflicted before we notice we’re under attack.

I came across this link and started thinking we could be seeing the long reach of the coastal anarchists. Callers to my program have been telling me for several weeks they’ve been reading where the anarchists battling in Portland and Seattle have plans to take the fight to rural America. I’ve looked into the claims and there isn’t a lot of published material but I’m not necessarily reading where fact checkers are dismissing the story.

How do you disrupt rural America? Wildfires are certainly disruptive. How about genetically engineered seeds which could be invasive species ready to detonate among food crops?

Also, today I read where China sent drones to several police agencies across America. All within the last several months and under the guise of helping law enforcement monitor populations during the coronavirus lockdowns. Now a member of the U.S. House Committee on Armed Services warns there could be embedded spyware inside the drones. Collecting data on far more than a virus and offering details into American policing.

Wars of the future may not be won on traditional battlefields. Future conflict could be death by a thousand cuts and the first several hundred could be inflicted before we notice we’re under attack.

A German writing on the opinion pages of the Wall Street Journal says leaders in Beijing, Moscow and Tehran are paying especially close attention to our weeks of rioting. And the not so nice people in foreign cities have a favored side in our personal street battles. And we may be sleeping through it all.