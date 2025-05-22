There are two people dead in Washington, D.C., who were planning to get married. For all we know, the gunman saw the fawning publicity a guy received after shooting an insurance company executive and was inspired.

This is What Happens to a Malformed Conscience

Early news stories say the alleged gunman in Washington is 330 years old and from the Chicago area. He may be a homegrown terrorist, and he was filmed screaming ‘free Palestine” as he was taken away. Somewhere along the line, he lost our cultural heritage. We’re a rules-based people. We don’t kill defenseless and innocent people to make a point.

There’s no doubt in my mind that there are people in elite roles who gave this young man encouragement. Yet, they’ll be the first to rush to microphones and denounce his actions.

I contrast their sudden turnabout with their rage about the resettlement of some South African farmers. A few are coming to the Magic Valley. They share many of our values, including a common religious heritage. I saw these people on TV when they arrived, and they’re all too young to have been involved in apartheid. They’re likely to fit well into daily American life, be industrious, and add a few IQ points to wherever they end up employed.

The Rule of Law and Morality Need to be Restored

This is a contrast to what we saw under the open borders policy of the Biden White House, when the door was open and in many cases we don’t know much about people who entered.

The liberals who encouraged the violence against a young Jewish couple could take a lesson not only from Idahoans but from European allies who’ve finally seen the light. We need a cultural revival and a return to traditional mores. But I doubt the latest violence will move the needle much. In another week, we’ll be back to campus takeovers and screaming mobs.

