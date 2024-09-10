Drivers Licenses for Illegal Aliens Back on the Agenda in Idaho

Our federal government still calls them illegal aliens. Liberal politicians may try and change the terminology, but it’s still an official designation. A series of high-profile crimes committed by illegal immigrants in recent days. Across the country, American citizens are demanding governments at all levels take a stand. You can see some of the anger by clicking here. Locally, there are concerns some gang violence is related to cross-border traffic.

Meanwhile, State Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld told Magic Valley This Morning on KLIX that she expects there is going to be another attempt to grant Idaho driver's licenses to illegal aliens. She has been opposed since her first candidacy two years ago. Now seeking reelection, she hasn’t changed her position. However, some among her colleagues argue it’s necessary to ensure the survival of Idaho’s farming industry.

It’s not a secret that many people here illegally are employed as farm laborers. There’s a shortage of agricultural workers. If some could drive, they could take some heat off-farm owners. But the idea may be the third rail of Idaho politics. Polling often shows a public vehemently opposed.

Not only are there fears that licenses could allow the migrants to vote, but as many callers to my program have explained, what part of illegal don’t we understand?

I should explain that the licenses wouldn’t look like what citizens carry. The plan is that the presentation of the option for illegal aliens would be an immediate disqualification for those looking to vote.

I’m going to predict that despite a strong lobbying effort for farmers, any such bill is dead on arrival.

Get our free mobile app