A Map of Every Hot Springs in Idaho

Call me crazy, but I'm pretty sure I'm not the only person in Idaho who likes hot springs. Fortunately for the people that live here or visit, there are so many different hot springs to visit.

Personally, I'm not a huge fan of commercial hot springs. It seems like you're going to the pool to get a good soak and you have to spend money to potentially hear all sorts of conversations about other peoples' problems that you'd rather not. The good thing is there are quite a few non-commercial, natural hot springs in the state. I prefer them because usually no human has come through and completely made it their own. You can usually sit in nature and just enjoy yourself while relaxing.

A few that I've been to (in or near Idaho), really try to keep it looking natural and staying to the way it was originally formed. When I visited Frenchman's Hot Springs, some locals told me there are people that usually come through every year to make sure there are a couple of pools built up with rocks that seem to be natural to the environment around it. When I visited Snively Hot Springs west of Boise in Oregon, I actually witnessed some visitors who were just working to make the pool we were in bigger. We also worked together to make it a bit cooler since we didn't want to burn ourselves in the scalding water.

If you're looking for something to do, I would argue there's never a wrong season to go visit one of the state's hot springs. It can be soothing and calming like a hot tub in the summer and in the winter, it can be neat seeing the steam in the air feeling warm and cozy in your swimsuit while the snow falls around you.

If you decide to go to any of these places, I beg of you to follow the rules on the signs. Also, PLEASE pick up after yourself. As I was always taught as a kid, "leave it better than you found it."

