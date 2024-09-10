A Mining Revival in Idaho Signals a Possible War With China

Why is a mine that has been inactive for 28 years going back into service? The Stibnite Mine is a prime source of Antimony, a mineral that could have an important application in wartime, especially with the manufacturing of bullets.

Long ago, the United States farmed out mining to other parts of the world. It appeased domestic environmentalists and the labor overseas was often a bargain.

China had a ready supply of Antimony and control supplies in much of the developing world. Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel visited Africa in the spring and saw a line of trucks with Chinese characters on the sides. The mile-long convoy was moving minerals. China is now placing sections on U.S. imports of Antimony. It could be a prelude to war in the Pacific with the rising Asian power. Which would also cut off access to other rare minerals, prescription medicines, and many day-to-day products.

Minerals power our modern world. Your smartphones, computers, automobiles, appliances, and weapons of war.

Idaho is mineral-rich. I’ve had people tell me that Idaho’s mineral wealth could pay off the national debt. With threats to the global supply, we needed to start mining yesterday!

I spoke with geologist and mining engineer Darr Moon about the sudden change in government policy. You can listen here.

He doesn’t believe environmentalists will get in the way this time. They use many of the products dependent on rare earth minerals. And in times of crisis, even liberals in government wet a finger and test the direction of the wind.