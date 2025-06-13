Are the Enemy Among Us?

We don’t know much about many of the people who slipped across our border during the Biden years. Many could be agents sent by enemies and rivals, who are acting as sleeper cells until called to action. What is, some of them had loyalties to the mad mullahs in Iran?

I had some time to speak on-air this morning with Tom Wangeman. Tom worked for many years in military intelligence, and he had dealings throughout the Middle East, including with some Iranians. He believes the current Iranian regime could be in its final days, but it won’t go down quietly.

Tom Knows the Immigration Threat

He also spent time during his career interrogating border crossers. Tom says there may be agents within our borders, and if they’re going to strike, they’ll do it this weekend. However, in his words, they like high-profile targets in large population centers. But that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t strike rural America if they found an opportunity.

The result would be a response even more powerful than what Iran has experienced to date from Israel.

Is Iran Finished?

Would it be the final nail in the regime’s coffin? Tom believes it could certainly hasten the end. He can’t predict what would replace the rule by the Ayatollahs.

If there’s a message for small-town Idaho, be aware of your surroundings in the coming days.

Tom also serves as the chair of the Twin Falls County Republican Party, and has a specialty in woodworking.

