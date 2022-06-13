A Pair of Dummies Defy Death at Idaho&#8217;s Shoshone Falls

A Pair of Dummies Defy Death at Idaho’s Shoshone Falls

Credit Bill Colley.

UPDATE:  The link in the story has gone dark.  It was apparently removed.  The picture is of a couple who had abandoned their kayaks and were standing atop a rock ledge 30 feet above the surface.  The climb back down would've been dangerous.

**********************************************

We generally like to believe first responders race to danger when everyone else is going the other way.  It doesn’t mean we create danger for them.  Many didn’t take up work because they’re adrenaline junkies.  I got to thinking about this after seeing a picture of two dummies at Shoshone Falls.  It was posted on Facebook.  You can view it by clicking here.

First responders don’t have a choice.  Their work requires them to rescue the stupid as well as the needy.

I’m guessing the couple in the picture made it out safely on their own.  Otherwise, I would’ve seen posts on the Facebook pages of local rescue and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

I’ve never been on the river below the falls, so I can’t tell you if there is signage explaining some safety tips.  I do know there are some people who simply don’t care about warnings.  Some of those people end up in morgues and get there prematurely.  A couple of years ago, a young guy BASE jumped from an unauthorized point on the north side of the canyon.  I was out on the boat with deputies as they searched for him.  He didn’t surface for nearly a week.

I don’t always mean to be a downer.  My friends and I did some foolish things when we were young.  I got lucky.  Two young ladies who were expert swimmers pulled me from deep water a few weeks after my college graduation.  Sometimes, you survive youth and you do have some experiences you can share with others.  Because you want them to also have an opportunity for a long and productive life.

