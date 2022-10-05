MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of a missing kayaker was found Tuesday evening in Elmore County after he presumably drowned. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, the missing man was found dead at the Big Trinity Lake after he had been reported missing on September 24 when he didn't return from a short kayak trip. The Elmore County Search and Rescue team along with the Twin Falls County Dive Team searched the area. The U.S. Forest Service closed the campgrounds in the area to assist with the search effort. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office Marine Division and Ralston & Associates Under Water Search and Recovery found the body. "Out of respect to the family the Elmore County Sheriff's Office will not be releasing the name of the individual. The Sheriff's Office Extends its sincere condolences to the family for their loss and asks that the public be respectful of their needs at this difficult time," wrote Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead. The area has since reopened to the public.

