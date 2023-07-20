Don’t be an Idaho Drowning Victim

Courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. Courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. loading...

The team from Twin Falls County covers several counties on both sides of the state line. Why not give them a break and do your best to avoid becoming a statistic?

Three near drownings in under one week in Twin Falls County have the Sheriff’s Office issuing a warning. Not a new one, but a reminder that if you’re on the river, lake, or pond, you have some responsibility for your own safety. And that of your kids.

As you can see from pictures provided by the agency, the waterways have been packed during these oven-like days of summer. Blue Heart Springs is a popular stop for boaters and kayakers because the water temperature is in the mid-50s. It’s like a natural air conditioning unit.

Just the additional traffic on the river can increase the odds of a tragedy. Most spring, summer, and autumn weekends now look the same on the Snake River. Either at Blue Heart, Centennial Park, or near Shoshone Falls. These are popular places with tourists from across the northwest.

Earlier this week, a man fell off a kayak at the dock at Centennial. He was caught underneath and rescued by some good neighbors. There were two near drownings at Dierkes Lake. In both cases, people were in the water without flotation devices.

Remember, young children, are required to be wearing life vests on the water. These are available at most parks. Murtaugh Lake recently opened a stand where you can borrow a vest for a day. Similar to what you see at Centennial Park.

As I write this, water rescue is on its way to an area near Jarbidge. The team from Twin Falls County covers several counties on both sides of the state line. Why not give them a break and do your best to avoid becoming a statistic?