Idaho Needs to Scrap Memorial Day for Another

Between picnics and shopping, can you at least squeeze out a few minutes and visit a cemetery and a war memorial? I saw a story on the opinion pages of the Washington Post. I’m not providing a link because it’s behind a paywall, but the writer said something I agree with. He wants the date restored to the traditional May, 30th.

The writer believes it would restore the reverence for the day. Sure, it would still fall on a weekend at times, but a day periodically mid-week would allow people a better opportunity to pay their respects and understand the sacrifices made by others. Memorial Day wouldn’t simply be a time for boating, camping, and sales.

I believe Idaho could decide to recognize the 30th. Some communities around the country haven’t changed to the leisure calendar. Waterloo, New York is recognized by the federal government as the birthplace of Memorial Day. I worked in my early broadcast days 14 miles south of Waterloo. My following job was 14 miles east of Waterloo. The small town would have a parade at 6:00 p.m. It always appeared that everybody in town turned out.

That’s how you teach an appreciation for sacrifice and your country. That’s how you shield your kids from indoctrination after high school if they decide to go to college.

We should be taking that approach from Boundary County to Bear Lake. We wouldn’t run afoul of any laws. We would simply return to the proper day of remembrance.

