This is a continuing crisis. Animal shelters across Idaho and the country are overflowing. It’s not just a story of pet owners failing to spay or neuter animals (and then letting them wander and procreate); cultural changes aren’t helping either. Many Americans no longer have the time to care for an animal at home. They don’t adopt, and in rare cases, abandon dogs and cats.

When I arrived at KLIX 10 and a half years ago, our then-manager had a feeding station outside for stray and feral cats. None of those original animals are left, although. One was taken home by a coworker, and at last word, is doing well in his golden years.

The cats from a decade ago are gone, but there are always replacements. One kitten born in the storage shed in April of 2015 still greets me every morning, and she’s not alone. On Tuesday, there were four in total, and one was a first-time visitor.

Some are shy, but they’ll get close in order to eat. Others have been house cats, or are currently house cats. A little over a month ago, a young female started showing up. I gather she was fixed, because she wasn’t pregnant and shows no signs of any recent pregnancy.

She’s very friendly, loves to be petted, and you can hold her, and she purrs like a well-tuned boat engine. If she belongs to someone, they aren’t paying much attention, because she appears to be here all day and night, and when I see her coming, it’s not from the direction of a neighboring house.

I’ve been trying to get Homer before a coyote or truck gets her. So far, no luck. Any takers?

