A Wild Black Bear Broke Into The Pocatello Zoo

Here's a turn of events - an animal broke into the zoo rather than trying to escape. Idaho Journal has a live video feed on Facebook as they try to get the bear down and to safety.

A wild black bear is currently in a tree in the zoo and the Zoo Idaho in Pocatello is closed until further notice. Remember bears are no joke and are the animal most likely to kill you in Idaho according to a study from last week!

Do you think the bear went in on accident, looking for food, or maybe looking for love?