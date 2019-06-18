TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Visitors to a popular recreation and camping area in the Mini-Cassia area will have to continue to wait for snow to melt before being able to access campsites and a lake.

Today the Minidoka Ranger District said via social media that access to the Twin Lakes Camp Ground and Thompson Flatt Camp Ground is still covered by snow. The district said many of the access roads into the area are covered by drifts, including the road between Twin Lakes Camp Ground and Lake Cleveland, which is covered by four to five inches of snow.

Lake Cleveland is still covered by snow drifts blocking access to areas around the lake and to loops around campsites. The road to the peak and lookout is closed as well. The Minidoka Ranger district anticipates several more weeks before the area is open and usable to the public.

They ask people to wait until the ground dries before using the area. They also noted Lake Cleveland rarely opens up before the Fourth of July weekend.