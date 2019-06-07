Most Campgrounds Open in South Hills

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Campers headed to the South Hills this weekend will find several campgrounds open after being closed by recent weather. The Minidoka Ranger District announced on social media the closure order for some campgrounds in Rock Creek expired Thursday evening and are open today.

However, campers will find that the Harrington Fork Picnic Area is still closed due to flooding as Rock Creek continues to run high. Much of he area is still very wet and muddy around Magic Mountain with many roads and trails difficult to travel.

On Monday the ranger district had said winds during the weekend along with saturated soil caused several trees to fall to the ground at the Porcupine, Upper & Lower Penstemon, Pettit and Diamondfield Jack, forcing their closure.

Forest officials also advised people that many roads in the South Hills were still very wet and muddy at the beginning of the week and asked people to minimize the use of roads and trails to allow them to dry out. If you need more information before you head out to the hills call the Minidoka Ranger District 208-678-0430.