Adams County Searching for Attempted Murder Suspect

COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Adams County authorities are searching for an attempted murder suspect who shot at two deputies.

Idaho State Police and the Adams County Sheriff's Office said they are seeking information leading to the arrest of William "Bill" Pearle James for attempted murder of two sheriff's deputies on Sunday, March 29.

The sheriff's office said in a statement James was last seen near New Meadows. The public has been cautioned not to confront James and report local police right away, he is considered armed and dangerous.