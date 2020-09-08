WELLS, Nevada (KLIX)-A woman is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting last week in Elko County, Nevada.

According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, Sabrina Yeager was arrested for the alleged Sept. 3, shooting in Wells involving her ex-boyfriend. The sheriff's office alleges Yeager had fired a 9mm handgun at a vehicle occupied by her ex-boyfriend, who was not injured in the incident.

Yeager fled the scene and was arrested on Sept. 5, and charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and domestic battery.