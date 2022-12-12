Worker Killed in Landslide at Hells Canyon

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Oregon man working in Hells Canyon was killed Saturday when a landslide came down on him as he was in an elevated bucket. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the landslide was reported a little after 9 a.m. between Oxbow and the Hells Canyon Dam. Significant amount of rock and debris came down as a work crew was securing a rock shelf above the roadway. Stacey Keen, of Tillamook, Oregon was working in a boom and bucket when the slide came down and killed him. Emergency crews had to use a boat in the nearby reservoir to rescue other workers stranded by the slide, which made it too dangerous for crews to access by land. Eventually, with help from Idaho Power geologists and Occupational Safety and Health Administration professionals, the area was deemed safe and stable enough to retrieve the body of Keen, 39. The Baker County Sheriff's Office of Oregon also responded to the incident.

