Adult, Juvenile Killed When Truck Hits Minivan Near Glenns Ferry

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A juvenile and an 27-year-old man were killed Saturday afternoon while another adult two juveniles were hospitalized when a semi-truck hit their minivan near Glenns Ferry.

According to Idaho State Police, Austin Jenkins of Meridian and the juvenile were killed in the crash at around 6:36 p.m. east of Glenns Ferry on the Interstate 84, both were passengers in a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country that was hit by an International semi-truck driven by 18-year-old Jorge Ramirez, of King Hill. According to ISP, Ramirez failed to stop for slowing traffic and crossed the centerline and hit the minivan. The minivan then hit two other vehicles, a Hyundai Kona and another semi truck.

The driver of the minivan, Brittany Jenkins, 28, of Meridian and the two other juveniles were taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. ISP did not indicate that anyone else had been hurt in the crash. Both lanes of Interstate 84 were blocked for six hours while crews worked the scene.