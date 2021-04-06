Adults Abandoned as Babies in Idaho Featured on TV Show

Sometimes even I wonder when I get actual sleep. I seem to write a lot about the shows my wife and I watch before bedtime. Usually those shows are cold case, unsolved crimes, and other crime dramas. Though this week we've been mixing it up and catching up on Superstore - mixed with crime drama shows. I can't explain why we love these types of shows, especially at bedtime it seems like the worst thing you could watch. Maybe I have issues? I definitely have issues with how many of these TV specials either happen entirely in Idaho or have some type of connection to our state.

The latest big special episode featured the Lori Vallow story leading up to the death of her kids. We also recently watched a show about an Idaho family that is so cheap they hunt for old roadkill to eat for dinner and make gifts for their friends. Also pretty recent in the news and featured in an episode is the Kelsey Berreth story. FYI, the super disturbing Netflix show 'Abducted in Plain Sight' and 'Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes' both have huge connections to Idaho.

In the latest episode we watched, it was a 20/20 episode called 'Buried Secrets', was all about babies who had been mysteriously abandoned, one of them in Couer d'Alene. The other was abandoned in Alaska and grew up in Idaho. This one was pretty interesting from a genealogy and scientific perspective. There is so much more we can do now with technology that wasn't possible 20 or 30 years ago.

Get our free mobile app

You can see a few brief clips on the episode below or stream the entire episode on Hulu or ABC.com.

If you're interested in mystery dramas, particularly those from Idaho, we've complied a list of eight other times Idaho was featured on Unsolved Mysteries.