16 Year Old Jerome Idaho Murderous Cold Case Still A Mystery

It has been 16 years since a Jerome man went missing over the 4th of July weekend. Luis Rodriguez-Hernandez was last seen leaving his home on July 4th, 2005 to head to work and he never made it home.

The details of the disappearance are crazy. Luis was working at Bettencourt Dairy, he was seen leaving the dairy at 4:30 pm which was his normal time to leave. He never made it home to his family. However, his vehicle was found in a Walmart parking lot in Las Vegas two weeks later and it had been wiped down of all finger prints.

According to reports, a person told Luis Rodriguez-Hernandez's daughter that someone at the dairy had shot him in the back of the head, rolled his body up in a carpet and drove away with the body in the back of Luis' own truck. Very disturbing. A body was never found.

Still very strange, according to reports, he left behind his paycheck, his wedding ring, his clothing and a Chevy Camaro. A death certificate has been issued stating the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. Again, no body has been found.

Luis would be 57 years old now. Police are not ruling out that he may have left the country on his own and is still alive somewhere. It remains unsolved and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Jerome County Sheriff's Office at 208 324-8845.

You can read all the details available about this case here.

Idaho Missing

What's The Story Behind These Old Twin Falls Buildings