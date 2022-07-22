There have been some awful mysterious things happening to children around Idaho that we still need answers for. It has been a year since Michael Vaughan the 6-year-old boy from Fruitland, Idaho went missing. This mystery and others are some that still haunt Idahoans and their families.

Michael Vaughan

disappeared in Fruitland, ID when he went around looking for children to play with in the neighborhood. The boy disappeared without a trace. The Fruitland Police Department and other agencies have been working diligently searching canals, and bodies of water, trying to find suspects, issuing warrants for searches, and even being part of the "Homeward Bound" project which will put Michael's face on semi trucks that travel all over the country with more information about him. There is still plenty of leads they are tracking down and we are all hoping he gets to come home soon.

DeOrr_NationalCenterforMissingandExplotedChildren loading...

DeOrr Kunz

has been missing since July 10, 2015. He is 9 years old now. DeOrr Kunz went missing on a camping trip in Lemhi County at the Timber Creek Campground with his parents. He was 2 years old when he disappeared. There has been no sign of DeOrr since that day. It is absolutely tragic that he disappeared without a trace and we are hoping he is found.

Dylan Rounds loading...

Dylan Rounds

has been missing since the end of May 2022. While this case is still very much under investigation and more details are coming out each day, right now it is a mystery. Dylan went to Utah to farm, which was his dream. He disappeared one night and no one has seen or heard from him since. His boots were found on his property and his truck pressure washed. We are hoping more information becomes available soon.

tombstoneedit loading...

Angel Rose

was a baby that the Twin Falls community rallied around. On New Years' Eve 2015. A deputy from the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office found a bag on the side of the road with a baby inside. It is unknown if the child was born dead or alive and no autopsy could determine the cause of death. The child was named Angel Rose by the sheriff's office and a proper burial was performed. The community came together to lay the baby to rest. The mystery still remains of who abandoned her and why. It is something we may never know.

Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse loading...

Zackery Brewer

went missing at the age of 16 from his home in Nampa. He was last seen at his mother's home at 1:20 am on August 22nd, 2009. He was showing signs of distress but would not elaborate on why. When he walked away from her home he was never seen again. He had been residing with a man, later convicted, of lewd and lascivious conduct. Hopefully, a lead out there will lead Zachery home.

These are just a few of many mysteries that we are still hoping the family and community get answers to. Our hearts go out to the families of these children and hopeful they are out there and will return home.