Living in the Magic Valley it isn't uncommon to see people that can be a little different. There are odd characters everywhere you go, but what happens when those odd characters end up living in your neighborhood, or even right next door to you? There are certain types of neighbors we all have seen and know. Here are the different types of neighbors that are common to find in the Magic Valley.

The Neighbor That Never Leaves Home

Everyone has seen that one person that lives in their home and never leaves. It can be for different reasons. They may be elderly and have problems getting around, a medical issue that makes it impossible for them to get out, or they just never leave. One of the frustrating things about this type of neighbor is that they can often be the one that has their car on the street and it never moves. Every neighborhood seems to have one, and hopefully, you aren't that neighbor.

The Hoarding Neighbor

This might be the worst one on the list, unless it is you, in which case you might be in denial that you are a hoarder. The hoarding neighbor is that person that has junk in their yard, their house is stacked with newspapers and old items, and if they have a garage it is packed to the ceiling with junk. The reason these neighbors are usually bad is that once they run out of space, their stuff needs a place to go and starts making its way into the yard. One of my neighbors falls in this category, as they have toilets sitting in their front yard.

The House with too Many People

This neighbor could be nicknamed the clown house. This neighbor is similar to a clown car in the way that so many people come out, but mathematically it doesn't make sense that the house should have that many residents. Somehow a house you know to be a three-bedroom home will have ten people living in it, and from the outside, you can't figure out how they make it work. These can be great for people watching, but typically all those people have cars, and not enough driveway and that becomes an issue.

The Family with Every Kid in the World

Similar to the house with too many people, this house seems to be flooding with kids. There is always someone on the street that has four, five, and maybe even six kids. This one is a little nicer than the too many people house, in terms of there aren't so many cars, but you do have to be careful driving down the street, knowing that many kids are in one area.

The Neighborhood Grandma

If you have never experienced the neighborhood grandma, then you are missing out. Having one of these next door or across the street is the best kind of neighbor. They are the kind that treats all the neighborhood kids like their own grandchildren, and may even treat you like one as well. She will bring gifts to the kids, bake for them, and be a part of the family.

The Neighborhood Baker

Sometimes this is also the neighborhood grandma, but can usually be a stay-at-home mom or somebody that just likes to bake with not enough people to feed. This is my favorite type of neighbor to have because it means delicious treats and free treats at that. Hopefully, you have the baker living near you and you make sure to stay friends with them. The holidays can't come soon enough when you have this person living next door.

The Holiday Nut Neighbor

My dad would for sure fall under this category. Every street not only has this type of neighbor but needs this type of neighbor. This is the person that goes all out at Christmas and has enough lights that you can see them from space. They are the kind that on Halloween most likely has full-size candy bars, life-size zombies, music, and cobwebs on every tree. These are the neighbors that people come from miles away to see their house on the holidays.

The Mystery Neighbor

Who doesn't love a good mystery? Is it fun though when the mystery is figuring out who lives next door? Each neighborhood seems to have at least one house where the person goes and comes to work and you never see them outside of getting in and out of their car, or they are gone for long periods where you aren't even sure they still live in their house. Over time the theories pile up, and then one day they just move and the mystery remains forever. The good thing about these neighbors, is they are quiet.

The Grumpy Neighbor

I fear and wonder at times if this is me and I don't know it, but as kids, we for sure all think of someone that was the grumpy neighbor. This is the person that kids knew to stay off their lawn, if a ball goes into their yard it is gone forever, and they don't ever give out candy on Halloween. Grumpy neighbors are awful and even adults want to avoid them most of the time as well. There are too many grumpy neighbors in the world, so please don't be this kind of neighbor.

The Waving Neighbor

This can be a neighbor you know well or not at all, but no matter when you see them they will wave to you. It often is someone you have seen multiple times and maybe you talk to once or twice a year, but when you drive by, get the mail, or anytime you are outside, they will wave to you and say hi or good morning. Nobody has a bad thing to say about the waving neighbor usually, which is what makes them a good person to live near.

What kind of neighbor are you? We all know someone that comes to mind for one of these categories if not multiple ones. Some neighbors fall under multiple categories, but these are the types of people that live in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Next time you see one of your neighbors, think back to this list and try to figure out which one they are. Make sure you do your best to not be the grumpy neighbor and see if you can figure out which one all of the people around you think you are.

