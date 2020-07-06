All Aboard; Ride Train Route From So. Idaho To Sandpoint And Back

For those of us that have called southern Idaho home for years and have never ventured to the state's northern cities, a national travel website listed a historic Gem State trip route by rail that is one of the country's best.

I've always been told northern Idaho is incredibly beautiful. The furthest my family and I have traveled in the state is Stanley. We take multiple camping trips every summer to this region of Idaho for the opportunity to float and kayak the waters of the surrounding lakes. It is my favorite place to spend time in Idaho, but that could very easily change should I get the chance to see some of the other 430 some odd miles that stretch between Stanley and Sandpoint.

Idaho Only's Facebook recently shared a past story written by a staffer from the national travel and lifestyle website Only In Your State. The feature, titled "This Dreamy Train-themed Trip Through Idaho Will Take You On The Ride Of A Lifetime," details the route one could take from Boise all the way north to Sandpoint and back, through cities like Wallace, Pocatello and Fairfield. For this trip back in time, you would need to pack your imagination.

It's perfect for those, like me, who keep wanting to see more of Idaho, but end up always visiting the same spots every summer. The fact the trip includes taking several past connecting train routes on this Gem State loop makes it even more appealing.

For those that want to get a taste of the beauty that central and northern Idaho has to offer, I included a YouTube video produced a decade ago that is a good representation.