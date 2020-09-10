Grizzly Bear Attacks Two Hunters in North Idaho

SANDPOINT, Idaho (KLIX)-Two backcountry hunters were attacked in north Idaho by a sow grizzly bear with cubs early Wednesday.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the two bow hunters were attacked in what they said was a surprise encounter with the grizzly bear in the Upper Pack River drainage north of Sandpoint. The hunters were able to deploy their bear spray during the attack, one of the hunters was injured, but both were able to hike out of the backcountry.

The incident is under investigation by Idaho Fish and Game. People going into the Selkirk Mountains are encouraged to take bear spray for the possible encounter with a black or grizzly bear.