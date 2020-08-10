Car Plunges Into North Idaho River, Three Killed

SANDPOINT, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people died when their car went off into the Lower Pack River in north Idaho Sunday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, two juvenile passengers made it out of the Ford sedan after it plunged into the river at around 6:49 p.m. east of Sandpoint. The three who died were identified as 32-year-old Stephen Estes, of Sagle, 30-year-old Lindsey Rose, of Oldtown, and 41-year-old Jeffrey Hooper, of Sagle.

ISP said in a statement the driver of the Ford, Estes, was headed east on State Highway 200 when he lost control of the car and went into the water. The juveniles were taken to Bonner General Hospital.