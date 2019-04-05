All of the Country Music Tours Hitting the Road in 2019

Many of the biggest stars in country music will be touring in 2019, and Taste of Country has got you covered when it comes to all of the biggest tours in country music.

Huge names including Garth Brooks , Kenny Chesney and Eric Church will be back on the road in 2019. Brooks is kicking off a three-year stadium tour that will find him performing 10-12 stadium dates each year, while Chesney is actually scaling back somewhat for his 2019 Songs for the Saints Tour , performing in some out-of-the-mainstream markets and in venues smaller than his usual stadiums. Church is bringing his Double Down Tour to each city twice, playing back-to-back shows in each market that will consist of different set lists every night.

Perennial live favorites Zac Brown Band will tour extensively in 2019, and Blake Shelton is inviting Lauren Alaina , the Bellamy Brothers , Trace Adkins and John Anderson to join him on the road for his aptly-titled Friends and Heroes Tour .

Younger artists including Dan + Shay , Old Dominion and Kane Brown will also hit the road for highly anticipated tours in 2019, paving the way for country's future as they continue to build their own touring fanbases. 2019 will no doubt see some of country's rising stars climbing into headlining tours of their own as the year wears on.

Check out all of the country music tours set for 2019 in the gallery above.

