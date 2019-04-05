All of the Country Music Tours Hitting the Road in 2019
Many of the biggest stars in country music will be touring in 2019, and Taste of Country has got you covered when it comes to all of the biggest tours in country music.
Huge names including Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney and Eric Church will be back on the road in 2019. Brooks is kicking off a three-year stadium tour that will find him performing 10-12 stadium dates each year, while Chesney is actually scaling back somewhat for his 2019 Songs for the Saints Tour, performing in some out-of-the-mainstream markets and in venues smaller than his usual stadiums. Church is bringing his Double Down Tour to each city twice, playing back-to-back shows in each market that will consist of different set lists every night.
Perennial live favorites Zac Brown Band will tour extensively in 2019, and Blake Shelton is inviting Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers, Trace Adkins and John Anderson to join him on the road for his aptly-titled Friends and Heroes Tour.
Younger artists including Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Kane Brown will also hit the road for highly anticipated tours in 2019, paving the way for country's future as they continue to build their own touring fanbases. 2019 will no doubt see some of country's rising stars climbing into headlining tours of their own as the year wears on.
Check out all of the country music tours set for 2019 in the gallery above, and click on the links below to get cities, dates and more information on any individual tour. Taste of Country will update the top country music tours of 2019 as new tours and dates are announced.
Country Music Tours in 2019
Aaron Lewis' The State I'm In Tour
Aaron Watson's 2019 Tour Dates
Alabama's 50th Anniversary Tour
Alan Jackson's 2019 Tour Dates
The Band Perry's 2019 Coordinates Tour
Big & Rich's 2019 Peace, Love & Happy Tour
Blake Shelton's Friends and Heroes Tour
Brad Paisley's 2019 World Tour Dates
Brothers Osborne's 2019 Tour Dates
Russell Dickerson and Carly Pearce's 2019 The Way Back Tour
Carrie Underwood's 2019 Cry Pretty Tour 360
Cassadee Pope's CMT Next Women of Country Tour
Charlie Daniels and Travis Tritt's Outlaws & Renegades Tour
Chase Rice 2019 Eyes on You Tour
Chris Stapleton's 2019 All-American Road Show Tour
Chris Young's Losing Sleep 2019 UK Tour
Chris Young's 2019 Raised on Country Tour Dates
Clint Black's Still ... Kilin' Time Tour
Cody Johnson's 2019 Tour Dates
Dan + Shay's The Tour
Dan + Shay's Australian Tour Dates With Shawn Mendes
Devin Dawson's 2019 Stray Off Course Tour
Dierks Bentley's 2019 Burning Man Tour
Dylan Scott's 2019 Nothing to Do Town Tour
Eric Church's 2019 Double Down Tour
Florida Georgia Line's 2019 Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour
Florida Georgia Line's 2019 Live From Vegas Residency 2019
George Strait's 2019 Las Vegas Residency
Home Free's 2019 Timeless World Tour
Hootie & the Blowfish's 2019 Group Therapy Tour
Hunter Hayes' 2019 Closer to You Tour
Jason Aldean's 2019 Ride All Night Tour
Jerrod Niemann's Tall Boys and Short Stories Tour
Jessie James Decker's 2019 Tour Dates
Jon Langston 2019 Dance Tonight Tour
Justin Morre's 2019 Tour Dates
Kane Brown's 2019 Live Forever Tour
Kacey Musgraves' Oh, What a World Tour 2019
Kelly Clarkson's 2019 The Meaning of Life Tour
Kelsea Ballerini's Miss Me More Tour 2019
Kenny Chesney's Songs for the Saints 2019 Tour
Kip Moore's 2019 Room to Spare: Acoustic Tour Dates
Lady Antebellum's 2019 Our Kind of Vegas Residency
Lanco's 2019 Hallelujah Nights Tour
Little Big Town's 2019 Canadian Tour
Lonestar's 2019 Hits & More Hits Tour
Luke Bryan's 2019 Sunset Repeat Tour
Luke Combs' 2019 Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour
Lynyrd Skynyrd's 2019 Last of the Street Survivors Tour
Maren Morris' Girl: The World Tour
Mason Ramsey's How's Your Girl & How's Your Family Tour
Michael Ray's Nineteen Tour 2019 Dates
Midland's 2019 Electric Rodeo Tour
Miranda Lambert's Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019
Morgan Wallen's 2019 If I Know Me Tour
Old Dominion's 2019 Make It Sweet Tour
Rascal Flatts' 2019 Summer Playlist Tour
Scotty McCreery's 2019 Seasons Change Tour
Thomas Rhett's 2019 Very Hot Summer Tour
Trace Adkins' 2019 Don't Stop Tour
Trace Adkins and Clint Black's Hits.Hats.History Tour
Tracy Byrd's 2019 Tour Dates
Travis Denning's 2019 Heartbeat of a Small Town Tour
Tucker Beathard's 2019 Ride on Tour
Walker Hayes' 2019 Dream on It Tour
Zac Brown Band's 2019 Down the Rabbit Hole Live Tour Dates
Zac Brown Band's 2019 The Owl Tour Dates