Another NFL Challenger Crashes And Burns

This one didn’t surprise me. Two months ago it would’ve been a shock. American Alliance Football launched with great ratings. Then it became increasingly difficult to find games on TV. They were available but not on any consistent channel.

If you can’t get enough football be patient. The XFL is being resurrected and promises it’ll be easier to find on TV.

The few times I stumbled across a game it was usually a replay on the NFL Network. It wasn’t exactly a rival league. In many respects it was similar to a farm system. Or a better description is developmental league.

Suddenly the AAF is gone .

There was a franchise in Salt Lake City and I was really looking forward to making some trips to see games in person. For many years to come.

The problem, I don’t believe, is a lack of interest. It’s poor planning when it comes to television exposure. Think NASCAR. I know Sunday afternoons it’s on FOX. No channel surfing necessary.