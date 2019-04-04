Victor Davis Hanson must have 30 hours in his days. The historian is a prolific writer, authoring numerous books and several weekly columns for newspapers, websites and magazines. He teaches and is frequently featured talking history on documentaries about ancient and modern warfare.

He’s not a Trump propagandist but is trying to explain the forces leading to the rise of the current President of the United States.

You can also see him on cable news programs, offering his views on politics and global affairs. Hanson holds a prestigious seat at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

His latest book is called the Case for Trump . It has drawn the ire of many of his fellow writers. They’ve accused him of shilling for Trump like some German intellectuals paved the way for Hitler.

He spent some time with me reflecting on the allegations. You can listen to the conversation here or at page top. Another recent Hanson book, the Second World Wars is a great read. I finished it two weeks ago.