Most Wanted: South Idaho Man Sought For Battery Of Police Officer

Police in southwest Idaho are trying to locate a man responsible for battery on a police officer, a felony which could carry with it a lengthy prison sentence.

Robert Kristopher Hathaway, 43, is wanted as of March 26, 2019, for battery of a law enforcement officer. Hathaway also has a criminal record for multiple failure to appear violations stemming from driving under the influence charges in 2013. He is also wanted for eluding law enforcement.

According to Idaho state felony battery law (18-915), Hathaway could face five years in prison for the offence alone. He is listed as 5'9" in height, and weighing 160 pounds. Hathaway has dark hair and brown eyes, according to his arrest report at Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho. He has tattoos on both arms, as well as his left shoulder and right leg.

Hathaway has a $50,000 bond out in Ada County. If you have any information of his whereabouts, you are being asked to call 208-343-2677.