Idaho Health Department Warns Public Over Hepatitis A Outbreaks

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued a reminder to take whatever necessary precautions to avoid contracting Hepatitis following increased outbreaks in many U.S. states.

The reminder came in the form of an update to the department's Facebook page on April 2, 2019. The state health department is asking those particularly over the age of 25 to check to make sure vaccinations have been completed.

In the past three years, approximately 15,000 cases of Hepatitis A have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The virus is transmitted from person to person--either through direct contact, contaminated surfaces, the sharing of foods, or contact with the fecal matter of an infected individual.

Since 2016, California and Utah are among those states with the highest rates of infection. Hepatitis targets the liver, and can be deadly. Hepatitis deaths reported during this time period total approximately 140.

Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.