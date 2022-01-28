It is cold outside. That seems like an obvious statement, but this last week has seemed colder than most recently. As the weeks and months go by and the temperatures fail to reach above freezing, residents of Idaho continue to do what they can to be warm. The electric bill will be high as heaters are on high frequently, but there are some alternative ways to stay warm this winter. They may warm you up for short periods or hours, but there are some cheaper and better ways to stay warm than running a heater.

Space Heaters Are Cheap But Dangerous

One of the most common ways to heat a room in your home without running the heater is to buy a space heater. While these are usually pretty effective and affordable, they do come with issues. With little kids, they can get burnt touching them. With adults, they can get burnt touching them. They can also lead to fires if left on when nobody is home or throughout the night, so if you go this route, then please be safe and cautious with it.

Heated Blankets Are a Life-Saver in Idaho Winters

Sometimes piling on blankets is more work than it is worth. One blanket on a really cold night or day isn't enough, so you may need to add a second or a third. Eventually, you get hot then have to take them off, then maybe cold and have to add it and it causes more work. A heated blanket can solve this by setting the temperature and leaving it at a comfortable level. Heated blankets on the bed, as well as a throw blanket for the couch, are good ideas.

Heated Drawers Are a Thing

While maybe a little costly, the long-term effect could be worth it if you invest in a heated drawer. There are a couple of different options but you can choose between a towel drawer or a clothes drawer, or possibly use one for both. The thought of a towel warmer is appealing, especially if you have ever been to a spa and had a hot towel. It is one of the best feelings. Imagine pulling out hot towels when you are cold, or even warm pajama pants or sweat pants. It might be checking into.

Heated Hampers and Towel Racks Are Affordable

A more affordable option than the drawers would be to invest in a heated towel rack or heated hamper. This works well for both towels and clothes as well, but it is cheaper and easy to move if you sell your home or live in an apartment. This is the route I am leaning towards due to cost and not having to leave it behind when I one day move to a new home. Amazon has great deals on some heated racks and hampers.

Cuddling is Perfect for the Winter

If you have a dog, cat, or a person that cares for you then cuddling might be a good option. Grab a blanket, a person, or a pet and get close. Sharing body heat is one of the oldest ways to stay warm and also one of the most comforting for the soul as well. Having someone there to rely on for heat will make you feel wanted and appreciated. Be careful because cuddling can have long-term side effects.

Move Away From Idaho

If all else fails and you can't stand the cold and all you do is complain, then maybe Idaho just isn't for you. Not everyone can stand the conditions and are built for Idaho. If you moved here from a warmer climate and are missing it, then it might just be best to move back.

These are just a few ways to stay warm this winter that do not involve burning through all your firewood, running your heater, or wearing four layers at all times. If you get the chills and want to save a few bucks, then consider these options going forward. Winter isn't ending any time soon, so do what you got to do to stay warm.

