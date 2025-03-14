Idaho Gets Multiple Seasons in One Morning!

I figure we’ve had three of four seasons this week. On Friday we may have had three in a few hours. At 8:00 a.m. we had partly sunny skies but an updated weather forecast predicted snow. By 8:30, the ground was covered. By 9:30, most had melted away. March is an ongoing tug-of-war between winter and spring, and in some past years, I recall some days with highs in the mid-70s.

It doesn’t look like we’re expecting anything in that range for the remainder of the month, but considering what we’ve seen this week, who knows?

At Least We Aren't Patched

We’re entering spring without any serious drought. One eastern sliver of Lemhi County is listed as severe, but the overwhelming sprawl of the state is doing much better. Especially southern Idaho.

It’s dry in the east and north, but even in the panhandle, it looks like we’ve seen some considerable improvement.

We haven’t seen much snow in the Treasure and Magic Valleys, but the snowpack in the mountains has been impressive. The highlands will see more snow next week. We’ll see more rain down below.

Stay Off the Desert Roads

We do have a caution. A spokesman for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office told me this week we had been drying out on some of the back roads in the high desert, but some spots have received a good soaking this week.

Many of the mountain roads and in the hills south of Twin Falls will be closed for many more weeks.

Meanwhile, conditions at Salmon Dam Reservoir will soon allow boats to be launched.

