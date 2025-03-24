Global Warming is Plotting to Arrive This Week in Idaho and Utah

It’s going to be hot on a Wednesday in March. The current forecast high in Twin Falls is 80. Tuesday may get close. The forecast comes from Weather Underground, which I find is often conservative in its estimate of high temperatures forecast.

Hot, Hot, Hot!

Last week a woman wrote me and accused me of fibbing when it came to a projection of 80 degrees. I had said temperatures in the 80s, which is plural. I said it because aside from an official reading, there are multiple weather stations in Twin Falls. On hot days you can get some wide swings, which means many neighborhoods could top out in the 80s, and some surrounding towns. Which would be plural, right?

No matter how you measure it, we haven’t had an 80-degree day since last fall.

Why Would You Complain?

It won’t last. Hump Day is a nickname for Wednesday, and the thermometer will drop starting Thursday and continue a slide through the weekend. Still, the forecast for next Saturday and Sunday looks great for gardening or fieldwork.

A lot of fencing needs to be fixed. One of my high school coaches once told me he never liked Easter vacation (which is what we called it before we became woke). He knew that he would spend the week fixing fence, and that was no vacation!

The Granola Chompers Call it Climate Change

I suppose the global warming wing-nuts will claim that Wednesday is the shadow on the wall, the pending sign that the world is going to end any day now.

I don’t know about you, but I plan to spend at least some of my time on Tuesday and Wednesday soaking up some sun and a warm breeze.

