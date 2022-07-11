Well, hello summer, there you are. Twin Falls needs to get ready for triple-digit heat in the forecast for the week. Make sure you are prepared for it. There are a few things you need to keep in mind with the heat heading our way.

Triple-Digit Heat Coming To Twin Falls

All this week there are 99 to 102-degree days in the forecast. There are usually only a few of these days a year and it looks like we are getting them all in one week. The upper 90s are in the forecast for the next 10 days. Although, that can change as well.

Make Sure You Stay Cool And Hydrated

With these temperatures, it is important to make sure that if you are outside, you stay hydrated. Make sure you drink plenty of water, lather on the sunscreen, if you get overheated, go inside.

Signs Of Heat Stroke Or Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include: headache, dizziness, feeling sick, sweating and pale, clammy skin, and cramping in your arms, legs, and stomach. Being incredibly thirsty and having a high pulse are also signs.

Symptoms of heat stroke are feeling sick even after sitting in a cool place and drinking water, not sweating, shortness of breath, confusion, a seizure, loss of consciousness or even death.

Don't Forget About The Children, Elderly, And Pets

Children can get heat stroke and heat exhaustion as well. Make sure you keep an eye on children playing outside when it gets this hot. Never leave them in a hot car without the air conditioner on, and make sure they are taking breaks to have plenty of water and to cool down. Kids don't always want to stop playing, even if they are hot.

Check-in on the elderly family members and neighbors. They could be suffering and the people around them may not even know. Sometimes they can be forgetful, stubborn, or ambitious and inadvertently not drink enough water or stay cool.

Make sure you check the asphalt before walking your pets. If it is too hot for your hand it is too hot for their paws. Do not leave them in hot vehicles without the air conditioning running. Don't forget about your outside friends, they need lots of water, shade, and a place to cool down as well. They can also get heat stroke and exhaustion.

It is going to be hot this week, make sure you take care of yourself and your loved ones. And don't forget the sunscreen.

