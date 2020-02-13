Am I The Only One Who Never Heard Of Idaho’s Bear Lake Monster?

Apparently Bear Lake, located at the border of Utah and Idaho, is known for having a monster lurking inside it. Maybe even a few monsters lurking inside it. I can't believe I haven't heard of it before. So I did some digging.

Apparently the first reported sighting of the Bear Lake Monster was in 1868 from a colonizer name Joseph Rich. After his first reported sightings other locals began claiming that they saw the beast as well. Instead of something like the Loch Ness Monster, this one was described kind of like a crocodile or reptile of some sort. Technically, this monster was seen 65 years before the Loch Ness Monster was ever seen. Very interesting. Maybe it evolved and somehow transported across the world.

Anyway, reported sightings of the Bear Lake Monster continued to be published in newspapers for years after the original sighting. Some sightings were reported as late as 2002. Some people instead of reporting seeing an actual monster say they have seen disturbances in the water, significant swelling or upheavals of water, on calm days with no wind.

Could the Bear Lake Monster or Monsters be real? How could a creature that is reportedly large and scary go undetected without photographic evidence for so long? Maybe it is a distant cousin to Big Foot and they have secret meetings about how they can avoid getting caught on camera. Joining them are Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny.