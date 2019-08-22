Amber Alert for Montana Child

UPDATE: the child has been found safe by Mineral County, MT authorities.

(KLIX)-Idaho State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a seven-year-old child out of Montana for northern Idaho. ISP shared information this morning for Tyran Ban Campen, male, who is believed to be in danger and was last seen with Lanetta Kay Mellstead out of Deborgia, Montana.

ISP says Mellstead is the non-custodial mother and allegedly incapacitated the custodial father and took the seven-year-old.

The Amber Alert was issued for just Idaho counties Kootenai, Shoshone, and Bonner in north Idaho, but was later updated to include the entire state. If you have any information or have seen the suspect call the Mineral County Sheriff's Office (406) 822-3555 or 911. However, in updated information ISP says Mellstead may be headed to the Nampa, Idaho area.

Mellstead is believe to be driving a black 1996 Ford Explorer with Montana license number 540676B. She may be traveling towards Idaho from Montana.