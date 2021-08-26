The Twin Falls County Fair and Rodeo begins in less than a week. All the livestock entries have been turned in (deadline was yesterday), the grandstand events are locked in, ground shows are ready, and the carnival will be rolling in soon to set up the rides.

Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede

This year the fair is loaded with cool new events and classic fun activities. The rodeo, demolition derby, Chicks n Chaps, and Thomas Carnival are all back this year. Other events at the fair include the Ninja Nation Challenge, Jeff Martin magic and hypnotist shows, Willy's Washboard Jamboree, a petting zoo, and this year Granger Smith will be the big Sunday show.

2021 Twin Falls County Fair and Rodeo Schedule

The Twin Falls County Fair and Rodeo starts September 1st and runs through the 6th. Full event details and all attraction times can be found on the Twin Falls County Fair website.

Wednesday, September 1st 7AM to 11PM.

4-H events and livestock showings begin at 7:30AM

Fair buildings open at Noon

Willy's Washboard Jamboree at 1, 3, and 5PM

Carnival rides open at 3PM

Jeff Martin magic shows at 3 and 4:30PM, hypnotist shows at 6 and 8PM

Ninja Nation Challenge at 7PM

Thursday, September 2nd 7AM to 11PM.

4-H events and livestock showings begin at 8AM

Fair buildings open at Noon

Willy's Washboard Jamboree at 1, 3, and 5PM

Ninja Nation Kids Challenge opens at 2PM

Carnival rides open at 3PM

Jeff Martin magic shows at 3 and 4:30PM, hypnotist shows at 6 and 8PM

Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo begins at 7:30PM

Friday, September 3rd 7AM to 11PM.

4-H events and livestock showings begin at 8AM

Chicks n Chaps takes place starting at 11:30AM

Fair buildings open at Noon

Willy's Washboard Jamboree at 1, 3, and 5PM

Ninja Nation Kids Challenge opens at 2PM

Carnival rides open at 3PM

Jeff Martin magic shows at 3 and 4:30PM, hypnotist shows at 6 and 8PM

Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo begins at 7:30PM

Saturday, September 4th 7AM to Midnight.

4-H events and livestock showings begin at 8AM

Fair buildings open at 10AM

Antique Tractor Pull at 11AM

Ninja Nation Kids Challenge opens at Noon

Carnival rides open at Noon

Willy's Washboard Jamboree at 1, 3, and 5PM

Jeff Martin magic shows at 3 and 4:30PM, hypnotist shows at 6 and 8PM

Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo begins at 7:30PM

Sunday, September 5th 7AM to Midnight.

4-H events and livestock showings begin at 9AM

Fair buildings open at 10AM

Cowboy Church at 10:30AM

Ninja Nation Kids Challenge opens at Noon

Carnival rides open at Noon

Willy's Washboard Jamboree at 1, 3, and 5PM

Jeff Martin magic shows at 3 and 4:30PM, hypnotist shows at 6 and 8PM

Granger Smith concert at 7:30PM

Monday, September 6th 7AM to 9PM

4-H events begin at 9AM

Fair buildings open at 10AM

Ninja Nation Kids Challenge opens at Noon

Carnival rides open at Noon

Willy's Washboard Jamboree at 1, 3, and 5PM

Jeff Martin magic shows at 3 and 4:30PM, hypnotist shows at 6 and 8PM

All-American Throwdown Demolition Derby at 4PM

