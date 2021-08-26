American Pride County Wide at the 2021 Twin Falls County Fair and Rodeo
The Twin Falls County Fair and Rodeo begins in less than a week. All the livestock entries have been turned in (deadline was yesterday), the grandstand events are locked in, ground shows are ready, and the carnival will be rolling in soon to set up the rides.
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede
This year the fair is loaded with cool new events and classic fun activities. The rodeo, demolition derby, Chicks n Chaps, and Thomas Carnival are all back this year. Other events at the fair include the Ninja Nation Challenge, Jeff Martin magic and hypnotist shows, Willy's Washboard Jamboree, a petting zoo, and this year Granger Smith will be the big Sunday show.
2021 Twin Falls County Fair and Rodeo Schedule
The Twin Falls County Fair and Rodeo starts September 1st and runs through the 6th. Full event details and all attraction times can be found on the Twin Falls County Fair website.
Wednesday, September 1st 7AM to 11PM.
- 4-H events and livestock showings begin at 7:30AM
- Fair buildings open at Noon
- Willy's Washboard Jamboree at 1, 3, and 5PM
- Carnival rides open at 3PM
- Jeff Martin magic shows at 3 and 4:30PM, hypnotist shows at 6 and 8PM
- Ninja Nation Challenge at 7PM
Thursday, September 2nd 7AM to 11PM.
- 4-H events and livestock showings begin at 8AM
- Fair buildings open at Noon
- Willy's Washboard Jamboree at 1, 3, and 5PM
- Ninja Nation Kids Challenge opens at 2PM
- Carnival rides open at 3PM
- Jeff Martin magic shows at 3 and 4:30PM, hypnotist shows at 6 and 8PM
- Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo begins at 7:30PM
Friday, September 3rd 7AM to 11PM.
- 4-H events and livestock showings begin at 8AM
- Chicks n Chaps takes place starting at 11:30AM
- Fair buildings open at Noon
- Willy's Washboard Jamboree at 1, 3, and 5PM
- Ninja Nation Kids Challenge opens at 2PM
- Carnival rides open at 3PM
- Jeff Martin magic shows at 3 and 4:30PM, hypnotist shows at 6 and 8PM
- Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo begins at 7:30PM
Saturday, September 4th 7AM to Midnight.
- 4-H events and livestock showings begin at 8AM
- Fair buildings open at 10AM
- Antique Tractor Pull at 11AM
- Ninja Nation Kids Challenge opens at Noon
- Carnival rides open at Noon
- Willy's Washboard Jamboree at 1, 3, and 5PM
- Jeff Martin magic shows at 3 and 4:30PM, hypnotist shows at 6 and 8PM
- Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo begins at 7:30PM
Sunday, September 5th 7AM to Midnight.
- 4-H events and livestock showings begin at 9AM
- Fair buildings open at 10AM
- Cowboy Church at 10:30AM
- Ninja Nation Kids Challenge opens at Noon
- Carnival rides open at Noon
- Willy's Washboard Jamboree at 1, 3, and 5PM
- Jeff Martin magic shows at 3 and 4:30PM, hypnotist shows at 6 and 8PM
- Granger Smith concert at 7:30PM
Monday, September 6th 7AM to 9PM
- 4-H events begin at 9AM
- Fair buildings open at 10AM
- Ninja Nation Kids Challenge opens at Noon
- Carnival rides open at Noon
- Willy's Washboard Jamboree at 1, 3, and 5PM
- Jeff Martin magic shows at 3 and 4:30PM, hypnotist shows at 6 and 8PM
- All-American Throwdown Demolition Derby at 4PM