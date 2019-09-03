‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Performing in Boise

After another huge summer of shows, concerts, and events here in the Treasure Valley, the season in winding down. Sure, temperatures are staying up there for now-- but Starbucks having Pumpkin Spice available and store shelves carrying fake pumpkins on shelves for decoration should be indication enough.

Even though Pitbull, Garth Brooks, and other massive shows have come and gone, there is still an impressive lineup of live shows coming here to Boise. One of them just happens to be this week!

Prince Poppycock, one of the four finalists from 'America's Got Talent' in 2010, will be preforming at The Egyptian Theatre this week, on Thursday, September 5th!

Prince Poppycock is by far, one of the most unique contestants to ever preform and advance on national television and we want to help get you in front of this fan favorite! Want to see the show for free? Enter to win below!

To buy tickets, click HERE.

To learn more, RSVP, invite your friends, and more, click HERE.