Ammon Bundy Outlines his Campaign for Governor of Idaho

He’s famous or infamous. Depending on your point of view about the role of government. Ammon Bundy is a candidate for Governor in Idaho. He’s one of several names competing for the Republican Party nomination. The primary is next May.

he’s not trying to snow anybody. He tells you what he believes and you can take it or leave it

He joined us on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX and shared his goals and views. Everything from land use to law enforcement. Bundy isn’t stupid. My impression was he’s well versed in the issues and he’s clearly not a politician. He answers questions without any spin or filibustering. In other words, he’s not trying to snow anybody. He tells you what he believes and you can take it or leave it.

He gladly took questions from the audience. His campaign website is up and running and he told us if you sign up for email alerts, you can respond to his messages and he’ll directly answer you and your concerns.

He’s considered quite controversial. A question to ask is how much of the controversy is a news media creation and egged on by a political establishment that talks a good game but isn’t easily spurred to action.

He cited polling data that shows him trailing only Brad Little among Republican voters and Mr. Bundy says he has a lead over Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin. She has announced her candidacy for Governor. Little hasn’t made it official but is expected to seek a second term next year.

You can hear our discussion with Ammon Bundy by clicking on the YouTube video below. If you have additional questions, he’ll join us again in a few weeks.