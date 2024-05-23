An Idaho Family Mourns the Loss of an Oakland Raiders Great

Jim Otto was a workhorse for the Oakland Raiders for 15 years. When he died a few days ago, many football fans mourned his passing, and family in Idaho as well. You see, a son pastors a church in Driggs. Pastor Jim Otto shares his dad’s name. The Hall of Fame center was often a regular at Teton Valley football games, where his grandsons played.

The elder Otto would watch from a wheelchair along the sidelines. He had lost a leg many years before. It was related to many of the surgeries and joint replacements he had as a result of his football career. Otto played every game of his career. He was replaced at center in retirement by teammate Dave Dalby (who died in 2002). The Raiders had just two starting centers for almost three decades!

Otto never regretted the joint replacements and other injuries he incurred playing football. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980 and is still considered one of the greatest centers in the history of the game. He wore the number 00 as a play on his last name. He epitomized perseverance.

I’m reminded of a quote from one of my former coaches. “You have to learn to play with pain,” he would tell us. It’s true of football and also true in life. You wake in the morning and generally have a responsibility to earn a living. There are days when you would prefer to stay under the covers, but the world doesn’t wait.

I believe the young men on the field at Teton Valley drew inspiration from looking to the sidelines and seeing the smiling face of a happy warrior. It’s a blessing to inspire others.

