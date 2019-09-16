An Idaho Man Is Reunited With A Long Lost Brother

A few months ago I received a message from a young woman who told me we are closely related. She had received her DNA results and we were similar matches. She didn’t appear to be related to anyone else in my family. I was busy and haven’t gotten back to her since. I’ve got a half-brother I’ve never met. She may be his offspring. The half-brother is aware we’re related, we’ve just never had an urgent desire to meet.

For some of us this isn’t important. I had a mom and dad and family who loved me. For others, it’s not quite so cut and dried.

He had always been aware his birth mother had other kids. A few years ago he located one of his long lost siblings

Pete Coulson grew up mostly in an orphanage. His twin brother died as a boy. He had always been aware his birth mother had other kids. A few years ago he located one of his long lost siblings, living in Memphis, Tennessee.

Pete is familiar to many people in the Magic Valley where his counseling of young people is legendary. He has also managed to referee youth sports and keep his cool on the court.

Business this week is taking him to St. Louis, Missouri. His brother is going to meet him there. The first face-to-face meeting the two have ever had in their lives.

Many of us would have some trepidation. Not Pete. He’s very, very excited! He joined us on Magic Valley This Morning and shared his story. We also touched on some other topics related to refereeing challenges (he explains a referee keeps order).

You can listen to our discussion by clicking here or below.