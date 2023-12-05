What Idaho Kids Need: A Talking Jesus Doll



One side of me says this is exhibit A in the commercialization of Christmas. The Talking Jesus doll will set you back 35 bucks.

I remember an Opus Dei event I attended in New York City 20 years ago. Friends and I went to mass and then had lunch with the celebrant. He was asking after our children. When we explained that when the cartoons came on after school on EWTN our kids went outside, he was surprised. The life of St. Patrick didn’t interest them anywhere near as much as Sponge Bob. At least the kids got some exercise.

I’m not saying the Jesus doll won’t interest the little ones from time to time, but past the age of three, there likely won’t be much interest. I’m not saying it won’t have a positive impact. One that may not be recognized until they’re older, but you could save the 35 dollars, make a puppet out of a kitchen mitt, and read the Bible to them. I’m a capitalist and don’t begrudge anyone from making a living, but I somehow find this a little uncomfortable.

You may have an entirely different opinion about this, and that’s fine. If you can sway me, please drop me an email at bill.colley@townsquaremedia.com. I believe there’s room for interpretation of what constitutes an image.

Regardless, I saw a commercial for the doll on Fox News Channel, which likely means it’s going to be a big seller. But come January you’ll see Jesus gathering dust on a lot of bedroom shelves.

Get our free mobile app