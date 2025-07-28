If you need an indication of who lives in a particular neighborhood, check what you find on the shelves of a local shop.

I Gather There are Younger People Living Nearby!

I needed a pit stop over the weekend, and dropped into a local convenience store. Feeling the need to buy something as a courtesy for using the bathroom, I stopped at the counter and bought a lottery ticket. That’s when some shelves caught my attention.

Quite an array of hookah pipes, wouldn’t you agree?

The thing is, you won’t find the same display on the northwest side of the city. However, one shop I buy gas at does advertise some CBD products, I suspect for joint-pain relief, and no, not that kind of joint. I’ve been there frequently, and never once observed anyone buying the oil.

Assuming there are people buying pipes and bongs at the other shop (you wouldn’t waste shelf space if they didn’t sell), then there must be people living in the nearby neighborhoods who put other products into the pipes.

A Guy at Home Isn't the Problem

Local law enforcement has bigger fish to fry than a guy puffing reefer in his living room.

I remember that when I was a student some 40 years ago, I lived in a house near what my housemates called a head shop—80’s slang for a place that sold bongs and rolling papers. I stopped there one day and…

I bought a butterfly. I had seen it in a window, and it worked like a balsa wood plane. You wound a rubber band, let it go, and it would fly across a room. I imagine for stoners, it was very entertaining. After it crashed into a wall a couple of times, one of the wings bent, and it never flew quite the same. It’s been buried in a landfill somewhere for decades. Not that I’m making any analogies about drugs.

